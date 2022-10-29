COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Urban League is celebrating the inauguration of dozens of new members to its I Am My Brother’s Keeper program, which teaches life lessons and offers mentorship to make it through school.

Saturday’s event was all about youth and having an open space to talk to them about the issues that people of color face in their everyday lives.

The goal of I Am My Brother’s Keeper is to show the young boys that there is more to life than what they see now and hopefully point them on a positive path.

“A chance to be able to be successful here in the community, to be able to have people that look like them be able to overcome some of the challenges that they faced, and to be able to have the opportunity to be exposed to things they otherwise wouldn’t get to,” said Charles Hill, the vice president of operations for the Columbus Urban League.

NBC4’s Kerry Charles served as the keynote speaker at Saturday’s event. He spoke to the boys about how he was raised in Columbus just like them, about how he got to where he is today, and told them they can do anything they set their minds to.