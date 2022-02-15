COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The City of Columbus is taking its fight against gun violence to the federal level.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced Tuesday that the city will request to join a Department of Justice-led strike force against violent crime.

Ginther hopes the request is approved quickly.

The mayor talked about the task force at the announcement of the new Columbus Alliance Against Illegal Guns Tuesday afternoon.

Ginther said it’s a coalition of residents, activists, medical professionals, and community leaders who will advocate for what he calls common-sense gun reform.

Illegal guns, according to Ginther, are driving the violence Columbus has been experiencing.

As for those federal strike forces, the DOJ said they already exist in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento, and Washington D.C.

The goal of the task forces is to stem the supply of illegally trafficked guns and the mayor wants Columbus to be part of the efforts.

“We don’t grow guns in the city of Columbus,” Ginther said. “We do not manufacture them here, but there’s a proliferation of illegal crime guns in our city and we need the Biden administration and the attorney general to join us in that fight.”

In 2021, the city experienced 204 homicides, a record. According to Ginther, 91 percent of them involved guns.

The mayor also said that gun violence is set to be declared a public health crisis within the city.

“In order to end the violence, we have to stop guns from illegally coming into our city and making their way to others where they inevitably are used to kill, cause brutal harm, or commit intolerable crimes,” Ginther said.