COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After two years of cancellations due to COVID-19, the Komen Columbus Race for the Cure returned to downtown Saturday for its 30th anniversary.

Crowds packed into the new location at North Bank Park where more than 7,000 people registered to participate, including more than 700 survivors and breast cancer patients.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther kicked off the main 5K race along with multiple co-hosts, including NBC4’s Robin Haynes.

“This is the first time we’ve been together and share our stories and hope with one another and encourage and support everyone no matter what stage of the cancer they are in,” said Lydia Kemerling-Back, a survivor of 23 years.

Coupled with 200 volunteers, Komen Columbus aimed to raise more than $1 million at the race to support local breast cancer programming and fund global research.

Komen Columbus has raised more than $30 million for research and medical treatment since 1993.

