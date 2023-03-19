The Columbus Toy and Game Show at the Ohio Expo Center on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Toy and Game Show, one of the biggest shows of its kind in the state, returned to the Ohio Expo Center Sunday.

The show offered new toys, vintage collectibles, and everything in between, a combination of nostalgia and excitement as kids find new toys and adults reminisce about their childhood.

CTS Promotions holds the show twice a year.

“There are not a lot of shows like this so it’s like they love to see their childhood, and they can buy their childhood back that their mom got rid of,” CTS Promotions co-owner James Ford said.

Ford’s favorite part about the toy show is seeing the love of collectibles passed down from parent to child.

“They love to relive their childhood,” he said. “I know I keep saying that, but it really is. Somebody can bring their kid, ‘Hey Johnny, I had this when I was a kid, you can have this too.’”

And that is exactly what grandfather Stephen Davies and grandson Stephen Karm were up to.

”It’s pretty cool,” Davies said. “This thing gets bigger and bigger every year. I’ve been here before and he’s just old enough to be able to enjoy it.”

Stephen picked up quite a few treasures, including dinosaurs, a squishy Hulk, and plenty of Minecraft trinkets.

“I like to play Minecraft on my tablet, like, all day,” he said.

CTS Promotions was expecting up to 5,000 people to walk through the doors Sunday. Ford said this kind of show is not something you can find everywhere, and he enjoys putting the show on for people who love to be surrounded by toys and games.

“Ebay takes that special feeling away,” he said. “You know, you can find anything online, but when you come to a toy show and find your holy grail in a case, that’s something.”

CTS holds the Columbus Toy and Game Show twice a year, with the next one scheduled for Aug. 27.