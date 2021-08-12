Columbus to require all visitors, staff to wear masks in city buildings

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Beginning Monday, August 16, all employees and visitors to city buildings in Columbus must wear facemasks regardless of vaccine status.

Mayor Andrew Ginther made the announcement in a statement Thursday.

“The vaccine remains our best tool in the fight against COVID-19,” Ginther said in the statement. “Masks add an extra layer of protection to employees and visitors to our buildings. It is crucial that we all work together and do all that we can to assure that our city can reopen fully and our kids can go back to in-person school.”

Ginther cited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announcement this week that Franklin County is now in the highest level for COVID-19 transmission.

Ginther also cited the extremely contagious nature of the delta variant and the possibility of breakthrough cases:

“Preliminary evidence suggests that fully vaccinated people who do become infected (breakthrough cases) with the Delta variant can be infectious and can spread the virus to others,” the statement said.