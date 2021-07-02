Columbus to reopen City Hall, other buildings closed by pandemic next week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — City buildings and facilities that had been closed due to the pandemic will reopen next week.

Mayor Andrew Ginther announced Friday that the city will reopen its Downtown campus and other public buildings. Common areas will be regularly cleaned, and hand sanitizer will be available.

“As we have done since the beginning of the pandemic, we are basing our decisions and timelines on the latest scientific evidence and public health guidance – working on numerous fronts and in various ways to ensure the health, safety and well-being of our residents and employees,” Ginther said. “Our best defense against the spread of COVID-19 remains the vaccine, and I encourage all residents to get vaccinated.”

The city is recommending that all visitors continue to wear facemasks but said it will follow CDC guidance, which for those unvaccinated to wear them.

The following buildings will be open to the public starting Tuesday: