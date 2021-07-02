Columbus to reopen City Hall, other buildings closed by pandemic next week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — City buildings and facilities that had been closed due to the pandemic will reopen next week.
Mayor Andrew Ginther announced Friday that the city will reopen its Downtown campus and other public buildings. Common areas will be regularly cleaned, and hand sanitizer will be available.
“As we have done since the beginning of the pandemic, we are basing our decisions and timelines on the latest scientific evidence and public health guidance – working on numerous fronts and in various ways to ensure the health, safety and well-being of our residents and employees,” Ginther said. “Our best defense against the spread of COVID-19 remains the vaccine, and I encourage all residents to get vaccinated.”
The city is recommending that all visitors continue to wear facemasks but said it will follow CDC guidance, which for those unvaccinated to wear them.
The following buildings will be open to the public starting Tuesday:
- Columbus City Hall, 90 W. Broad Street
- Jerry Hammond, 1111 East Broad Street (Citywide Training & Development, Rec & Parks Permits)
- Michael B. Coleman Government Center, 111 N. Front Street (in-person bill payment and permitting services for Public Service, Building and Zoning Services, and Public Utilities)
- 77 N. Front Street (Human Resources)
- All Columbus Fire Stations
- Columbus Fire Administration Bureau, 3675 Parsons Avenue
- Columbus Community Centers
- Parking Services, 2700 Impound Lot Road
- Columbus Public Health, 240 Parsons Ave. *(As a healthcare facility, masks are required.)
- Columbus Police Headquarters, 120 Marconi Boulevard
- Department of Neighborhoods, 1410 Cleveland Ave., 2nd Floor
- Columbus Public Utilities, 910 Dublin Road
- Columbus Model Neighborhood Facility, 1393 E. Broad Street