COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Lower.com Field will be the site of another United States Men’s National Team soccer match, early next year.

The USMNT will play El Salvador, January 27 at Lower.com Field in a World Cup qualifier match. No time has been announced yet. Information on the ticket allocation process is available here.

Despite a seating capacity of more than 20,000 at Lower.com Field, demand for tickets exceeds seating, so a weighted random draw for tickets will be held.

Columbus has hosted 11 World Cup Qualifiers since 2000, with the USA posting an 8-1-2 record during that span.