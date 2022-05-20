COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Lifeguards at Columbus city pools will see an increase in their hourly pay this summer.

The Columbus Recreation and Parks Department announced the starting wage for lifeguards at the city’s eight outdoor pools will be increased to $17 an hour for the summer.

“We are thrilled to be able to hire more lifeguards at a higher rate to work in a fun environment and serve their community this summer,” said Columbus Recreation and Parks Department Director Bernita Reese. “Swimming is an important life skill for our residents to have, and students love being able to cool off during the summer by swimming at our pools.”

The eight Columbus outdoor pools consist of Dodge Pool, Driving Park Pool, Glenwood Pool, Lincoln Pool, Marion Franklin Pool, Marion Pool, Tuttle Pool and Windsor Pool.

The city is offering lifeguard training sessions starting May 23. Training will be held at the Columbus Aquatics Center, located at 1160 Hunter Ave., Columbus. To learn more go to Columbusrecparks.com.