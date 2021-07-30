Columbus tests scooter parking area to open up sidewalks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Columbus is looking at a way to address the issue of scooters being left in the way of pedestrians on sidewalks.

On Friday, crews installed a scooter parking area, which is part of a pilot program, near North High Street and Buttles Avenue.

“We know that this particular corner — this particular intersection — is one of the hotspots for scooter activity,” said Randy Borntrager, the assistant director in the city’s Department of Public Service.

According to Borntrager, two or three more scooter parking areas will be placed along High Street. The hope is that riders use them and, in turn, make sidewalks more passable.

“We do think people want to do the right thing, so we’ll find out if that’s true,” he said. “That’s why it’s a pilot and if it’s successful, we’ll keep rolling it out. If not, we’ll change tactics and we’ll try to figure out another way that we can get people to really enjoy this area and allow other people to enjoy it too.”

Borntrager said if the pilot is successful, the city may put the parking areas in other locations where scooter traffic is high