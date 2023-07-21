COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A handful of teenagers get to experience first-hand the life of those working in public safety during a career exploration event with the Boys and Girls Club.

The program, Chief for a Day, walked young people through the everyday life of working for the Columbus Division of Police and Division of Fire.

The program started last year as a way to help teens interested in public safety careers and learn about the different positions they could hold.

Some of those who participated in the program said the hands-on experience is the aspect they liked most.

“I think it’s amazing, honestly,” eighth-grader Azaria Clayborn said. “I usually don’t see Black police officers and I’ve never seen a Black chief and I think that’s amazing that she’s a Black female.”

“I’d say learning and seeing how they do fingerprints,” seventh-grader Aaron Smorey said.

During their visit, teens got a look at Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant’s office, police in-take, and a tour of the overall department. Several of them asked questions about careers in policing.

Bryant said programs like this are a way for the youth to see that they’re truly cared for.