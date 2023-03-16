See a previous report on the shooting in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old boy has died from his injuries from a weekend overnight shooting in Columbus.

The Columbus Division of Police first sent officers on Sunday to the 2900 block of Sandridge Avenue, near the Sandridge Apartments, on reports of a shooting. When they got there, CPD said they found Keshawn Watson suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

According to Columbus police, officers were sent to Sandridge Avenue after reports of a shooting. Officers on the scene confirmed to NBC4 the victim is a 15-year-old. (NBC4 Photo/Drew Yaussy)

Emergency crews took Watson to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition. At 11:43 a.m. on Thursday, medical staff pronounced him dead.

While Columbus police did not release details on a suspect in the hours after the shooting, they confirmed they had arrested a 16-year-old boy on Thursday. CPD added that it would amend the charges against the suspect as a result of Watson’s death.

NBC4 does not name juvenile suspects unless police are actively looking for them, or they are being tried as an adult on their charges.