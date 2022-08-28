COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With all signs pointing to a return to the classroom for Columbus City Schools students Monday morning, the district has put into motion a plan for returning students.

After three days of striking, the district’s teachers’ union, the Columbus Education Association, and the Columbus City School Board reached a preliminary agreement on a new contract in the early morning hours Thursday.

The school board met Friday to go over negotiations and finalize the offer. The union is set to meet Sunday afternoon to vote on the contract, with the CEA bargaining team recommending it be approved, according to a statement for CEA. That meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. CEA will hold a press conference following the vote.

The union represents nearly 4,500 teachers, librarians, nurses, counselors, psychologists, and other professionals in Ohio’s largest school district. All members are eligible to vote on the contract.

On Monday, the school board is scheduled to meet at 8 a.m. to ratify the contract if it is approved by CEA.

Details on what is included in the new three-year contract have not been released. Sticking points going into Wednesday’s marathon negotiation session, according to CEA, included building conditions and HVAC systems, smaller class sizes, new teacher hiring and retention, and art and physical education instructors for elementary grades. The board, meanwhile, has consistently pushed compensation as a sticking point while saying it addressed the union’s other concerns in its earlier offers.

“While the details cannot yet be disclosed, the contract recognizes the Board’s commitment to improving our student outcomes, the essential work of the CEA members, and strengthening our learning environments,” Columbus School Board President Jennifer Adair said in a statement Thursday.

“This deal would not have been possible without the unwavering support of parents, community members, organized labor, and local businesses in Columbus,” CEA President John Coneglio said in a statement Thursday. “It was a city-wide effort that allowed CEA to win the schools Columbus students deserve.”

What to expect this week

In April, Columbus City Schools installed a new transportation routing system which is supposed to optimize the efficiency of the district’s routes.

Parents with students who are eligible to take a bus to school must opt in using the parent portal.

Any parent who has not received their student’s bus information is asked to contact the transportation call center between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The district said there will be 569 active drivers and 20 supervisors who can also drive if needed, running 588 bus routes for city schools and non-public charter schools. Of those routes, 538 will be driven by district drivers, while 50 will be covered by two outside vendors.

For more on the district’s transportation plans, click here.

The district has also scheduled a virtual family engagement session for Tuesday, Aug. 30, which it said would allow parents to sound off about the return to classroom learning.

Athletic, band, and drill practices resumed last week. Games are expected to resume this week, with all other school-based activities resuming Monday.

For more information on what to expect, visit the district’s back-to-school hub.