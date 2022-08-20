COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Education Association (CEA), the union representing Columbus City Schools teachers, is poised to vote on a potential strike Sunday evening.

The vote will come during a membership meeting after another marathon negotiation session between the union and the district Thursday that ended without a contract agreement.

Union members will see the district’s full offer on a contract at the meeting and are set to hold a vote on whether or not to go out on strike.

Sunday also marks the day the current teachers’ agreement expires and comes three days before students are set to start the 2022-23 school year.

Saturday afternoon, CEA president John Coneglio issued a video statement via Facebook ahead of Sunday’s vote, saying negotiations should have continued.

“I should have been inside bargaining yesterday,” Coneglio said from outside the district building. “And I should be inside bargaining tomorrow. I’m out here instead because, for the second time, the school board has decided to walk away from our students.”

He added the union is available to bargain with the district at any time.

CCS’ last statement on negotiations came Friday, when it posted its “last, best and final offer” online.

“It is a strong offer,” the district posted. “It’s responsive to the concerns that have been raised. The offer is respectful and reflects how important our teachers are to our district.”

That offer from the district is below.