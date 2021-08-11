Columbus teachers get back-to-school help in Chipotle’s Twitter offer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus teachers can use the hashtag #SuppliesContest with a photo of their school supplies receipt and Chipotle may select them for re-imbursement.

Teachers reply to a the Tweet below:

Teachers! We’re giving away $100K for your back-to-school shopping. Reply w/ a pic of your school supplies receipt + #suppliescontest & you could get reimbursed on @Venmo 💸



No Purch Req. 50 US&DC, 18+, teachers for 21-22 school yr. Max repay $599. Rules: https://t.co/kF1Dfhnmwq — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) August 10, 2021

The restaurant plans to give away $100,000 this year in back-to-school support for teachers, and it will go until the money runs out or August 31, 2021 at midnight, whichever comes first.

Up to 170 prizes available, and the maximum reimbursement per entrant will be $599. For Official Rules including entry limitations, restrictions and prize descriptions, visit chipotle.com/teachers. Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC. Venmo is not a sponsor of or responsible for this promotion.

Payouts may be publicly visible depending on the recipient’s Venmo privacy settings.

Additionally, through September 14 Columbus-area guests can round up their bill on app and website orders, and the money will go to support resources for kids in underserved schools.