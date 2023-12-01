COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teacher within Ohio’s largest school district has been removed from the classroom after it was reported they allegedly used a racial slur.

Columbus City Schools said on Friday it was made aware of a recent incident where a Johnson Park Middle School teacher allegedly used offensive language, including the use of a racial slur while interacting with students. School officials said they are committed to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for all students and staff.

“We want to be clear that such language is not acceptable to Columbus City Schools, and it goes against the professional standards we uphold,” a CCS spokesperson said. “We take this matter very seriously, and an investigation is currently underway to gather all relevant information surrounding the allegation.”

The district said the teacher will be removed from the classroom temporarily while an investigation takes place, and it would take the appropriate action based on the outcome.