COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are searching for two suspects in connection to a break-in that left several items missing from a local tattoo supply store.

On November 25, at approximately 8:05 a.m., two suspects broke into a tattoo supply store in the 900 block of N 22nd Ave. An estimated $1,500 worth of items, which included electronics and tattoo supplies, were stolen from the store, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

The business was closed at the time of the incident. Columbus police released security camera photos of the two suspects approaching, and they reportedly entered through an unsecured door. After the break-in, the suspects were seen driving away in a Dodge Dakota, Columbus police said.

The Columbus Division of Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Columbus Police Property Crimes Detective McCotter at 614-724-4629 or email bmccotter@columbuspolice.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers by calling 614-461-TIPS (8477).