COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus Taco Fest organizers are bringing back Columbus Taco Week beginning Monday until Saturday, June 11, in support of small businesses.

During Taco Week, local restaurant’s will be offering their own $2 taco specials. Participating restaurants include Local Cantina, El Vaquero, Tortilla, Barra and more.

Columbus Taco Week began to support local businesses restaurants affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Ohio Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, an emergency fund for individuals in the food industry who have been affected by the pandemic.

“We have been working with and helping local taco trucks with the Columbus Taco Fest since 2018 and we were exploring ways to help local restaurants as well,” said organizers Hugo Albornoz and Sydney Kondas in a release. “When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and affected many businesses, we knew we had to do something.”

View details and a full list of participating restaurants here.