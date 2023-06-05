COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Taco Week is back and several central Ohio restaurants are serving up their signature dishes for just $2.

Participating local restaurants are offering their best tacos at a discounted price of just $2 each beginning on Monday through June 10. The third annual Columbus Taco Week aims to bring together taco enthusiasts and philanthropists to support a local nonprofit organization.

“We wanted to ensure that Columbus Taco Week remains an inclusive event, accessible to everyone in the community,” said Hugo Albornoz, the founder of Columbus Taco Week. “That’s why participating restaurants will be offering discounted tacos throughout the week, making it easier for everyone to enjoy Columbus’s finest tacos.”

Participating restaurants include:

Local Cantina

El Segundo Mexican Kitchen

Casa Mezcal Mexican Grill

Cazuelas Mexican Cantina

Cinco Tacos

Dos Hermanos

Taco Nice

Tipsy Tacos Blackbird Kitchen

34 Centenario

Casa Jalisco Grill and Cantina

Bubbakoo’s Burritos

Casa Hacienda Grill

El Vaquero

Tortilla

Taqueria Jalisco

Columbus Taco Week is benefiting Feed the Kids Columbus this year, helping to provide meals to children in need. Columbus Taco Week will donate a portion of the proceeds to the organization.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to indulge in delicious food while supporting a worthy cause,” Albornoz said.

Columbus Taco Week began to support local businesses and restaurants affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and every year a portion of the proceeds is donated to a local organization. Last year, proceeds benefited the Ohio Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, an emergency fund for individuals in the food industry who were affected by the pandemic.

Participants are encouraged to try as many tacos as they can and share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #ColumbusTacoWeek. Learn more here.