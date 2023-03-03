COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A popular event for food lovers is returning to the Capital City — Columbus Taco Week is making its return this summer for a third year in a row.

Several restaurants in Columbus will serve up their best taco dishes for just $2 each, according to a release. An assortment of items will be available from “traditional street tacos to unique creations” to satisfy everyone’s taste buds.

“We wanted to ensure that Columbus Taco Week remains an inclusive event, accessible to everyone in the community,” said Hugo Albornoz, the founder of Columbus Taco Week. That’s why participating restaurants will be offering discounted tacos throughout the week, making it easier for everyone to enjoy Columbus’s finest tacos.

Taco enthusiasts can come together to enjoy the city’s best food while also benefitting a local nonprofit organization — Feed the Kids Columbus — an organization that helps to provide meals to children in need.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to indulge in delicious food while supporting a worthy cause,” noted Albornoz.

Columbus Taco Week runs from June 5 through June 10, bringing all taco lovers together for a purpose. For a full list of participating restaurants and their taco offerings, visit the Columbus Taco Week website.