COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Taco Fest is coming back with new updates for the fall season.

Taco Fest Fall Edition is bringing food lovers together to enjoy all different sorts of tacos, drinks and live music. The event is set for Oct. 7 from noon to 10 p.m. and Oct. 8 from noon to 8 p.m. at Goodale Park.

Advance tickets for the fest are $5 and they are available to purchase now. Patrons entering the fall event will use a QR code admission ticket at the door.

Tickets that are purchased at the event are $7. Cash will not be accepted at the door, but will be accepted inside the festival for food and drinks.

Proceeds from Taco Fest Fall Edition supports Feed The Kids Columbus, which is a nonprofit organization aiming to help kids in need.

