COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Taco Festival is back at Genoa Park this weekend for its fifth year, with dozens of taco vendors lining the streets for good food and a good cause.

The Taco Fest will be donating some of the proceeds from this weekend’s event to the Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA), meaning each drink ticket purchased at the event will be funneled back into the community. Organizers hope to donate 30 percent of the profits made over the weekend.

Saturday at the event, hundreds of attendees got to pick from dozens of taco options and taste test salsa or hot sauce.

A statewide advocacy group for restaurants, the ORA has a relief fund that helps local restaurants hit hard during the pandemic.

The owners of Adios Taco food truck said they were lucky to have good support throughout the pandemic but know what it is like to go through some tough times, adding they are happy to give back to their fellow small business owners.

“We have quite a few local restaurants ourselves around Columbus, so to be able to take the money and have it go back to other restaurants, we know how that would benefit other restaurants, s we are glad to be here and help other restaurants that need it,” said Adios Taco owner Carissa Parevez.

Sydney Kondas, co-owner of the festival, said a new organization is selected each year to receive the donation.

Kondas said giving back to Ohio’s restaurants was a no-brainer for them because, without the organization, the Taco Fest wouldn’t be the same.

“After the pandemic, we were looking for the best way to help people around here and we work so closely to different restaurants, they are so close to our heart,” Kondas said. “We love our vendors so much. We wouldn’t be here without our vendors, so we wanted to give back.”

She said a lot of the vendors at the event had to overcome some obstacles to still be able to participate in the event.

The event continues Sunday from noon until 8 p.m. with more food and live music.