COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Symphony Orchestra is marking Independence Day with the city’s summer tradition, Picnic with the Pops: Patriotic Pops.

Featuring patriotic favorites like “America the Beautiful” and “God Bless America,” the concert will also pay tribute to Academy Award-winning film composer, John Williams. The symphony will honor Williams’ 90th birthday with songs from his famous scores, including “Star Wars,” “Indiana Jones,” “Harry Potter” and more.

“I can’t think of a more American composer than John Williams. he’s really an icon,” said Stuart Chafetz, Principal Pops Conductor for the Columbus Symphony.

Chafetz has been with the symphony for the past five years. He says he’s grateful the orchestra is able to bring new guests to the symphony by playing classic soundtracks, marrying pop culture with symphonic music.

“As Principal Pops Conductor, I have an opportunity to involve an entire community that may or may not necessarily think to go to the symphony,” said Chafetz.

A signature summer event in Columbus, Patriotic Pops is part of the symphony’s seven-week Picnic with the Pops series. The concerts feature the Ohio State Marching Band, a tribute to Fleetwood Mac and more.

Kicking off Saturday’s show will be the Cincinnati Warbirds, flying over the Columbus Commons. Interweaving American favorites with Williams’ songbook, the symphony will also feature soprano soloist Dee Donaso. She will perform patriotic and pop tunes.

Closing out the show will be a time-honored performance of “The Stars and Stripes Forever” and a fireworks display.

“I can’t tell you how honored we are as the Columbus Symphony to have an audience that chooses us,” said Chafetz. “We want to be open for everyone and everybody to enjoy wonderful music and be part of our celebration.”



Picnic with the Pops: Patriotic Pops will begin 8 p.m. Saturday at the Columbus Commons. View details and purchase tickets here.