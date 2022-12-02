COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Symphony’s annual holiday tradition is returning this weekend at the Ohio Theatre.

The symphony is presenting the Holiday Pops Spectacular with jazz singer and pianist Tony DeSare at 8 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Ohio Theatre. Tickets range from $18.70 to $88 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at 39 E. State St., by phone at 614-469-0939 or online here.

The performance will feature popular holiday favorites like “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” “O Holy Night” and more.

Principal Pops Conductor Stuart Chafetz will lead the symphony along with the Columbus Children’s Choir. The spectacular will feature a special guest performance of “Kuumba” in celebration of Kwanzaa with dancer Eboni Edwards and narrator Z.F. Taylor, presented by the King Arts Complex.

Santa will be available in the lobby after both matinee performances.

The symphony will also be holding a toy drive benefitting Firefighters for Kids. Any concert-goer who brings a new toy will receive a voucher for one free lawn seat at an upcoming summer 2023 Picnic with the Pops outdoor performance.

