COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Symphony’s annual holiday tradition is returning this weekend at the Ohio Theatre, with the Columbus Symphony Chorus joining in presenting the most-loved holiday songs and carols.

The symphony is presenting “Holiday Pops” with guest soprano Dee Donasco at 8 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Ohio Theatre. Tickets range from $18.70 to $88 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at 39 E. State St., by phone at 614-469-0939 or online here.

This weekend’s performances will feature popular holiday favorites like, “We Need a Little Christmas,” “Silent Night,” “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” “Sleigh Ride,” “Mary, Did You Know?” and more.

Principal Pops Conductor Stuart Chafetz will lead the program along with the Columbus Symphony Chorus, joining the holiday program for the first time since 2019, and the Columbus Children’s Choir. Previously heard during the symphony’s “Patriotic Pops,” Donasco is performing a Christmas carol with origins in the Philippines.

Santa Claus is also making an appearance to perform a few songs with the symphony toward the end of the program, and is available for meet-and-greets during each show’s intermission. The jolly old elf is also stopping by several central Ohio locations for photos during the holiday season.

The symphony will also be holding a toy drive benefitting Firefighters for Kids. Any concert-goer who brings a new toy will receive a voucher for one free lawn seat for Patriotic Pops or the Ohio State University Marching Band night at the 2024 “Nationwide Picnic with the Pops.”

