COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For the final time this summer, thousands of people danced along at this week’s Picnic with the Pops featuring the annual team-up of the Columbus Symphony and The Best Damn Band In The Land, the Ohio State Marching Band.

Saturday’s show was emceed by the crew from Sunny 95.

The symphony started the show with classics like “An American In Paris,” and then the OSU Marching Band brought it home with songs including “The Imperial March” from Star Wars and “Stars and Stripes Forever.”

