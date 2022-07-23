COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Thousands of people attended Saturday’s Picnic with the Pops concert featuring the Columbus Symphony, celebrating the music of the Rolling Stones.

NBC4’s McKenna King emceed the event.

Rocking alongside the symphony was rock group Windborne. The band got the crowd dancing to some Stones classics like “Satisfaction,” “Paint It Black,” and “Ruby Tuesday.”

Next Saturday marks the final concert in the summer series and will feature the Ohio State University Marching Band.

