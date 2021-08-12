Columbus Symphony moves outdoors for free concerts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–The Columbus Symphony Orchestra is moving out of the theatre and into the outdoors, for a free summer concert series, taking place across Columbus’ local parks.

“In this case, you’re getting the whole orchestra, which is a pretty darn big deal,” said Denise Rehg, executive director for the Columbus Symphony.



Rehg said the concert series was started in partnership with Columbus Recreation and Parks.

As a way to bring the music of the orchestra, to those who may have never heard it before.

“The symphony should be there for everybody, and we should join people where they are, and we should get to know them where they are,” said Rehg.



The concerts will be held at seven of Columbus’ local parks, all free of charge, which the parks department hopes will bring people out in a safe and socially distanced manner.

“With the pandemic, and with our numbers going on the rise, we’re really excited to find a safe way for residents to get out and enjoy their company and their families, their friends, and their community,” said Kerry Francis, senior communications manager at Columbus Recreation & Parks.

As for the music, the Columbus Symphony will be playing more than just classical pieces, and pop and rock hits from The Beatles as well as Michael Jackson.

All to give audiences, a musical experience they’ll never forget.

“Whether we are serving five people, or serving 300, we’re there. And we want to be there,” said Rehg.



For a list of the other free concerts taking place around the city, you can visit https://columbussymphony.com/events/series/profile.dT/columbus-symphony-community-concerts