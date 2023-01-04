Bulgarian violinist Bella Hristova (Courtesy Photo/Lisa-Marie Mazzucco)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Symphony’s Masterworks Season is continuing this weekend with performances featuring a Bulgarian violinist.

Music director Rossen Milanov is conducting the symphony’s “Winter Festival” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St. Tickets are available online here starting at $10, with children ages 6 to 16 free with an adult.

Concert-goers can also join Milanov for a pre-concert talk starting at 6:30 p.m. for both performances. In addition, the symphony is hosting a rehearsal at 10 a.m. on Friday with admission for $14 and complimentary coffee and donuts.

Violinist Bella Hristova from Bulgaria is joining the symphony to perform Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev’s “Violin Concerto No. 1.” In addition, works by Russian composers Nikolai Rimsky-Koraskov and Dmitri Shostakovich will be featured.

CSO music director Rossen Milanov. (Courtesy Photo/Randall Schieber)

Shostakovich’s “Symphony No. 6” is one of the pieces the symphony is performing this weekend. The work is mysterious and abstract, the symphony said, and garnered praise from the Soviet Union when it was written in 1939.

Friday’s and Saturday’s performances mark the eighth year the symphony has honored influential names in Russian music during its Masterworks Season. The annual program, previously titled the “Russian Winter Festival,” was renamed due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Learn more about this weekend’s performances here.