COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Symphony is opening its 2022-23 season with a tour de force this weekend.

The symphony will enter its new season with performances on Friday and Saturday at the Ohio Theatre, joined by the Columbus Symphony Chorus, the Columbus Children’s Chorus and a trio of guest vocalists.

“Together, with the orchestra and the Columbus Children’s Chorus, we’re gonna have close to 200 people on stage for each one of the performances,” said Rossen Milanov, Music Director of the Columbus Symphony.

The symphony is performing a piece based on songs and poems from a medieval transcript, “Carmina Burana,” which has been featured in movies, commercials and on stages worldwide. Milanov said audiences will recognize the music within the first three seconds.

“This piece is so popular, it has been part of so many commercials, it has been living its own independent life in our pop culture for years,” said Milanov. “The piece is probably in the top ten in the classical music canon.”

The performances mark the first time the symphony has performed the piece since 2015, when Milanov had just joined the orchestra.

Tickets start at $10, and children ages 6 to 16 are free. Buy tickets in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre or online here.

“If you have never been to a classical music concert, this is your chance to come to probably one of the best and most memorable experiences that you could have here,” said Milanov.