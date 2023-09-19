COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Symphony is celebrating Halloween by holding a special event for the community.

The orchestra, along with Associate Conductor Andrés Lopera, will be holding a “Halloween Spooktacular” at the Ohio Theatre on October 29 at 3 p.m.

The program will feature music from several movies including Frozen and Pirates of the Caribbean, a melody of music from Michael Jackson, and other classics like Mussorgsky’s “A Night on Bald Mountain.”

Along with music, there will be pre-concert activities at 2 p.m. including trick-or-treating, dancing, tattoos and instruments to play for anyone who attends. Children and adults are also invited to wear costumes for the event.

Tickets for children at $8.50, while tickets for adults cost $12.50. Tickets can be purchased in person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center or online.

For more information on the Columbus Symphony or to buy tickets online, click here.