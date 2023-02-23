COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Symphony announced the lineup on Thursday for 2023’s Picnic with the Pops.

The annual concert series is running this summer from June 17 to July 29 at the Columbus Bicentennial Pavilion, 160 S. High St., in the Columbus Commons. View the upcoming lineup below:

Ne-Yo – Symphony with Soul: June 17

R&B singer and Grammy Award winner Ne-Yo joins the symphony for his “Symphony with Soul” concert featuring all his hits performed with his band and dancers for one night at the Columbus Commons.

Super Diamond: June 24

Super Diamond joins the symphony for a tribute to singer and songwriter Neil Diamond.

Patriotic Pops and Soul – featuring Tamika Lawrence and the Worship and Praise Chorale: July 1

Featuring Grammy-winning Broadway artist Tamika Lawrence and the Worship and Praise Chorale, the symphony continues its annual July 4th celebration performing American classics with a display of fireworks.

The Music of Whitney Houston – A Celebration: July 8

Windborne Music and the symphony present The Music of Whitney Houston featuring Broadway’s Rashidra Scott for an evening of hits including “Where Do Broken Hearts Go?” and “I Will Always Love You.”

The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA: July 15

The symphony and guests bring a pop phenomenon back to life, playing hits from ABBA, including “Mamma Mia,” “Waterloo,” “Gimme, Gimme, Gimme” and “Dancing Queen.”

Ben Folds: July 22

Multi-platinum-selling singer and pianist Ben Folds brings his music to the Columbus Commons.

OSU Marching Band: July 28 and 29

The summer tradition continues as “The Best Damn Band in the Land” joins the symphony for the first big tailgate of the year.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased in-person at 39 E. State St., by phone at 614-469-0939, or online here. General admission lawn tickets are $36.75 to $47.25 in advance or at the gate. Lawn tickets for children aged 3 to 12 are $10.50-15.75.