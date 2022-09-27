COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — SWAT officers arrested a man Tuesday morning wanted on charges related to a 2021 homicide.
Brandonlee Berry was arrested by police shortly before noon at a residence on Burgandy Lane, a short street in Columbus’ Eastland neighborhood.
Berry has been a suspect in the death of Charles Jones Jr. Jones’ body was found near a wrecked vehicle the morning of Aug. 1, 2021, in the 6800 block of Cleveland Avenue, near the corner of Schrock Road and Columbus’ border with Westerville.
Berry was identified as a suspect in September 2021.