Berry has had an outstanding murder warrant since September 2021. (Courtesy Photo/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — SWAT officers arrested a man Tuesday morning wanted on charges related to a 2021 homicide.

Brandonlee Berry was arrested by police shortly before noon at a residence on Burgandy Lane, a short street in Columbus’ Eastland neighborhood.

Berry has been a suspect in the death of Charles Jones Jr. Jones’ body was found near a wrecked vehicle the morning of Aug. 1, 2021, in the 6800 block of Cleveland Avenue, near the corner of Schrock Road and Columbus’ border with Westerville.

Brandonlee Berry (Courtesy Photo/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers)

Berry was identified as a suspect in September 2021.