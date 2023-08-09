COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Summer Beerfest is returning to Kemba Live this weekend with multiple regional and local breweries.

The Columbus Summer Beerfest is this Saturday, Aug. 13, at Kemba Live.

The seasonal festival is back on Saturday with one afternoon session and one evening session, both offering hundreds of craft beers. The “biggest beerfest of the summer” in Columbus since 2012, proceeds benefit non-profit Animal Rescue Partners in their mission to find homes for animals in need.

“The event offers an inexpensive way to sample sometimes very expensive beers, often while learning about the brews directly from the brewers and distributors,” said the festival in a release. “Beyond the beer, attendees can also expect live music, lawn games and other popular festival staples, such as the silent disco.”

Visitors will also find a few food booths inside the festival and non-alcoholic beverages. The only outside food and beverage permitted inside are sealed bottles of water and pretzel necklaces.

The festival’s day session is from 2 to 5 p.m., while the night is from 8 to 11 p.m. Regular admission tickets for either session are on sale for $45, which includes 25 sampling tickets and a 5 oz. souvenir beer mug.

Festival-goers can also opt for the $55 early admission tickets, which includes an additional hour of event time for either session, 25 sampling tickets and an 8 oz. souvenir beer mug. Regular and early admission tickets increase $10 if bought on the day of the event.

The festival also offers $30 designated driver tickets for advance online purchase only, which includes a $5 food truck coupon and free bottled water and soft drinks. Designated drivers may enter with either regular or early admission ticket holders.

The Columbus Summer Beerfest will be at Kemba Live, 405 Neil Ave., on Saturday, Aug. 12. View more details here.