COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Employees at Columbus Starbucks stores are on strike after accusing company management of banning workers from installing decorations celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

Workers at the 1085 W. 5th Ave. store in Grandview Heights and at 88 E. Broad St. in downtown are striking on Wednesday after alleging the company is directing stores to remove Pride displays. Employees are joining more than 150 Starbucks locations on strike to also call for the company to meet with union representatives to negotiate a contract.

Employees hold signs as they strike outside of the Grandview Heights Starbucks at 1085 W. 5th Ave. (NBC4 Photo/Ronald Clark)

Signs pertaining to the strike are posted in the window of the Starbucks at 88 E. Broad St. (NBC4 Photo/Natalie Fahmy)

“We’re going on strike to demand that Starbucks stop performatively using trans and queer workers for PR and profit, and to meet us at the bargaining table so we can agree on a fair contract,” said Shenby G., a barista at the Grandview Heights store.

The Seattle-based coffee company said in a statement to NBC4 there has been no change to any policy, and Starbucks continues to encourage store leaders to celebrate Pride Month in June.

“We’re deeply concerned by false information that is being spread especially as it relates to our inclusive store environments, our company culture, and the benefits we offer our partners,” a spokesperson for Starbucks said. “Starbucks has a history that includes more than four decades of recognizing and celebrating our diverse partners and customers.”

Still, Shenby claims that corporate management ordered the location’s Pride flags to be removed. The move made employees feel “unsafe, attacked” and like the company was “taking a page out of the right-wing reactionary’s playbook,” they said.

Starbucks Workers United, the union representing U.S. Starbucks employees, is alleging the removal of Pride decorations is a continuation of the company’s “anti-union campaign to intimidate workers and make them feel unwelcome in their own workplace.” More than 320 Starbucks nationwide have voted to unionize recently, including a location across from Ohio State University’s campus.

Workers have also started a petition demanding Starbucks allow Pride decorations in stores. The petition has gained more than 3,750 signatures so far.

“Trans and Queer workers make Starbucks run, and by refusing to bargain with us for a contract, the company is showing that they will put profit, and themselves, over the workers,” said Shenby.