COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Hundreds gathered at Bicentennial Park Saturday to experience the inspiration and energy at Columbus Soulfest.

The event was about coming together to celebrate Black culture through music, food, and history.

The park was lined with local Black-owned businesses and shops for people to browse and buy while live music played through the park, performed by the community’s favorite bands and DJs.

The goal of the event was to create a diverse and inclusive place for Columbus residents to shine.

The event did have to shut down a few hours early due to bad weather.