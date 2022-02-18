COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the third time this week, the city of Columbus has boarded up a home due to drug activity.

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced Friday that he had obtained an mergency court order to shut down a home located at 488 East Hinman Avenue after 20 service calls had been made to it in the past two years.

“The health, safety and security of residents is our top priority. That’s why we continue to target and take out drug houses that traffic dangerous narcotics like fentanyl into our streets,” said City Attorney Zach Klein. “Our south side community is safer with this haven for criminal activity shut down.”

Some of the calls against the property included:

In Aug. 2021, CPD Narcotics Bureau executed a search warrant of the premises following reports of narcotics activity and previous investigations of the property conducted by Reynoldsburg Police. CPD recovered fentanyl at the premises.

In Nov. 2021, CPD made covert purchases of crack cocaine at the premises and then in Dec. 2021, CPD responded to an overdose at the residence.

In Feb. 2022, CPD executed a search warrant of the premises based on previous investigations by Whitehall Police, recovering fentanyl at the property.

This is the third drug house the city has shuttered this week and the sixth in two weeks. On Thursday it was announced that a home located at 2291 Taylor Avenue and one located in the 2990 block of East 6th Avenue were also boarded up due to criminal activity.

Read the full court order below: