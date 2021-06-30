Columbus’ ShotSpotter system expanded

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus’ ShotSpotter system has expanded to the Near East neighborhood of the city.

In a press release Wednesday, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther’s office said the gunfire detection system was activated at 3 p.m. and covers three square miles.

“ShotSpotter technology has given the community an added weapon in the fight against violent crime,” said Columbus Public Safety Director Ned Pettus, Jr.

The ShotSpotter technology uses acoustic sensors to detect gunfire. An alert is then sent directly to neighborhood patrol officers and pinpoints the exact location of the gunfire.

“ShotSpotter allows officers to respond to gunfire before 911 is called, and even without any 911 calls,” said Columbus Police Deputy Chief Richard Bash. “This has enabled officers to locate victims and render aid more quickly, and ultimately helps us make more arrests to get violent offenders off the streets.”

With the addition of Near East, ShotSpotter now covers 12 square miles of Columbus, including the Hilltop, Linden, and South side neighborhoods.

