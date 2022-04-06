COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A central Ohio flag shop is creating hundreds of Ukrainian flags to support families overseas.

Since the war in Ukraine began, The Flag Lady on North High Street has received multiple orders for Ukrainian flags from the community.

Eventually, the demand became so high, they had to stop production of all other flags.

On average, the shop produces about 30 Ukrainian flags a day.

“So we called all of our manufacturers trying to see if we could get any Ukrainian flags,” said Reanna Seel, retail manager for The Flag Lady. “They were all out, so we took matters into our own hands.”

The Flag Lady has been in central Ohio for more than 40 years.