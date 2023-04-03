COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman who filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against the City of Columbus will receive $250,000 – including $25,000 from the man accused of harassing her.

At its meeting Monday, Columbus City Council approved a settlement of $225,000 for a former fire department cadet who alleged that she was sexually assaulted and harassed by former Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Joe Richard.

The settlement requires Richard, who no longer works for the fire department, to pay the woman $25,000, according to city council member Shayla Favor.

“The investigation made clear his actions were unacceptable and incompatible with the values and mission of Columbus Fire,” said George Speaks, the city’s deputy director of public safety.

The lawsuit claimed the city knew of Richard’s conduct but did nothing to stop it.

According to the public safety department, the city refused to represent Richard or provide an attorney.

In the lawsuit, the woman claimed that in May of 2019, she was called into Richard’s office and asked about a knee injury. She said Richard asked to see the knee and coerced her into removing her clothing.

The plaintiff said when she tried to leave, she was touched sexually and threatened with expulsion from the cadet program. Over the following days, Richard allegedly followed her and asked for sex.

Richard resigned from the division in October 2019 after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment and misconduct. He worked for the city for 34 years.