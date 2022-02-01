COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city will soon learn who will be Columbus’ first-ever inspector general, tasked with investigating allegations of police misconduct.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther’s office said the announcement of who will fill the position will be made Wednesday morning.

The inspector general will have full authority to conduct independent investigations into police conduct and compel evidence and testimony from sworn officers when needed. Any findings from those investigations will be presented to the Civilian Police Review Board.

On Jan. 20, the city held a virtual town hall meeting with the four finalists for the inspector general post — public defender Rena Shak, Inspector General for Florida’s Departmetn of Financial Services Davis Harper, senior investigator for Detroit’s Office of Inspector General Jacqueline Hendricks-Moore, and former Chief Investigator for the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners Pamela Davis.

The inspector general position is part of a ballot issue passed by more than 200,000 voters in November 2020 to establish the citizen review board as well as the inspector post.

Ginther is scheduled to be joined at Wednesday’s announcement by Janet Jackson, chairperson for the Civilian Police Review Board.