COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Civilian Police Review Board is an independent group tasked with conducting investigations of Columbus police and reviewing internal investigations of the police department.

The 11-member board is now down to nine members after chairperson Janet Jackson recently announced her resignation, effective in April.

Columbus City Councilmember Emmanuel Remy said despite the recent vacancies, there is no reason to raise concern about the state of the board as the search for board members is underway right now.

Remy said he is proud of the work of the independent board thus far and the latest resignation means Jackson has decided not to return after her term ends in April. He said while he is unaware of a required timeframe in which the positions must be filled, the city is accepting applications for replacements.

“In talking with some of the people that serve the board, I think that they are finding it fulfilling and enlightening and certainly this is one of our efforts to help restore trust between the community and our division of police,” he said.

Mayor Andrew Ginther appoints the board’s members. A representative from his office sent a statement about the next steps. It reads, in part:

“Chair Jackson will maintain her seat until her term expires at the end of April, at which time we will name her successor. The review board continues to meet and maintains full oversight of police despite two recent vacancies on an 11-member board. We are working diligently to identify the best candidates to fill these vacancies.”

For more information about the board or to fill out an application, click here.