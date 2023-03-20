COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s largest school district will soon accept applications for its next superintendent.

The Columbus City Schools Board of Education announced Friday that superintendent applications will be open from March 27 to April 21. The board intends for the 113-school district to have a superintendent by the start of next school year.

The school district has launched a website for its superintendent search with a timeline projecting semi-finalist announcements by mid-May. Applications and nominations for superintendent will be fielded through the website.

As the board accepts applications, it will seek community input through “focus groups and surveys,” according to a press release. More details will be published on the website.

“The community will be asked about the role of the next Superintendent and the qualities that the ideal candidate should possess,” the release read. “The Board of Education is committed to a community-driven, transparent and inclusive process and will use community input in its evaluation process for selecting the new Superintendent.”

In early March, the board of education announced it will spend $250,000 to hire search firm Ray and Associates and communications company Fahlgren Mortine to facilitate the search. In January, the district recruited Cincinnati-based Taft Stettinius & Hollister law firm to help with the process.

Former Superintendent Talisa Dixon announced she would leave the district last December, less than one year into her latest three-year contract. She earned $262,000 a year. The day after Dixon’s announcement, Angela Chapman was named interim superintendent.