COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus School Employees Association wanted a contract that promoted the dignity of the 3,200 classified workers in Ohio’s largest school district – and by the accounts of both the school board and the union, the new collective bargaining agreement delivers on that request.

The Columbus City Schools board of education voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve the agreement between the district and its bus drivers, instructional aides, secretaries, child care specialists and other support workers. Tentatively approved in mid-June, the two-year contract includes a new paid parental leave policy and ensures 4% annual raises, promotion standards and attendance incentives.

Lois Carson, union president who has been a secretary in the district for nearly four decades, has negotiated contracts with five superintendents, including current superintendent Angela Chapman. This time around was different, she said at the board meeting.

“You’re the first one, in my five years negotiating the contract, who came to the table and opened the session up in a positive atmosphere,” Carson said to Chapman.

Bonuses, promotions, more full-time employees

The contract requires the board to employ at least 90 full-time bus drivers, an increase from the 70 required by the previous contract. A district spokesperson said to fill the 20 more positions by the contract’s Aug. 1 start date, the most senior 5-hour bus drivers will be offered the 8-hour jobs.

Food service managers will also become 8-hour employees, earning an additional hour per day.

All employees will receive two $500 retainment bonuses in December and June 2024. Instructional and intervention aides will receive an additional $150 in December, and vehicle maintenance employees will receive a $400 stipend for tool replacement.

The contract has a new clause limiting the board’s ability to deny an employee’s promotion or transfer. So long as they have not been suspended or absent for 10 or more occurrences, the most senior union member who applied will be awarded the transfer or promotion. Consecutive days of absence are considered one occurrence, and employees who have five or more sick days accumulated cannot be denied promotion based on attendance.

Employees will receive $50 bonuses for each month of perfect attendance.

Parental leave, changes to step system

Support workers expecting the birth, adoption, or foster-to-adoption placement of a child will be eligible for paid parental leave under a new policy in the agreement.

Birthing, foster and adoptive parents can take up to 30 days off, 10 of which can be unpaid or sick leave and 20 of which they will be compensated 70% of their regular pay. For the non-birthing parent expecting a baby, the policies allows 10 days unpaid or on sick leave and 5 days paid at 70%.

All parents will be able to supplement their paid leave up to 100% regular pay using accrued sick or personal leave. The previous unpaid parental leave policy will remain and can be used in addition to the paid leave.

In addition to the 4% annual raise, employees who were impacted by the raise freeze from 2011 to 2014 will move up the steps they missed for years worked, earning them higher salaries and additional benefits.

The board added additional steps to the existing system, some between steps and some beyond the previous maximum. Employees who have spent 23, 26 and 30 years in the district will get benefit increases beyond the previous 20-year seniority limit. The board also added a 10-year step, 14-year step and 18-year step.

“We believe in the power of relationships, and we value and respect all of our employees, and we are very excited that we have administrators all through this organization that believe in that as well,” Board President Jennifer Adair said.

Carson jokingly asked at the board meeting whether the “honeymoon” between the union and board was over, adding that any good working relationship between employees and employers involves arguments and “fuss.”

“We have 3,000 members, and all they want is respect and dignity on the job,” Carson said. “And as long as I am living and breathing, I will fight for respect and dignity for all classified employees across the state of Ohio.”