COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Five new school buildings could be coming to Columbus City Schools district by 2027.

After a year-long process that included community input, the district proposed recommendations for the construction of five school sites at a meeting Thursday, according to a news release. Among the steps in the process would be a bond levy that could go before voters this November.

By 2027, the district proposed construction of the following schools:

A 1,600-student high school at the site of Marion-Franklin High School and the former Beery Middle School on the city’s south side.

A 2,000-student high school at the site of Beechcroft High School on the city’s north side.

A 1,000-student middle school at the site of Mifflin Middle School on the city’s northeast side.

A 600-student elementary school at the site of Winterset Elementary School on the city’s north side.

A 600-student elementary school at the site of Eakin Elementary School on the city’s southwest side.

In April, the Neighborhood School Development Partnership Committee will consider the plan — which did not outline attendance boundaries or the consolidation of current schools into the new buildings — before voting on whether to approve to send it to the school board.

Board members, if they approve, would need to place a bond issue on the November ballot. And if approved by voters, the district said design work on the buildings would begin in 2023 and construction would start in 2024.

The first of the new schools would open as soon the 2025-2026 school year, with the remaining buildings opening in following years.

Current schools at the proposed new sites would remain open during construction, the district said.