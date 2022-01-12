COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The superintendent of Columbus City Schools said Wednesday afternoon that the district intends to keep using in-person learning despite a request from the teachers’ union to move to remote learning for two weeks.

Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon and the district’s medical consultant, Dr. Sara Bode, said that COVID-19 mitigation strategies are working and that the best place for the students to be is in the classroom, not on a computer.

“In-person learning is the best model for our students,” Dixon said during a media briefing.

Since the end of winter break, a handful of Columbus schools have switched to remote learning because of staffing shortages related to COVID-19 infections. This week, a group of teachers requested that the entire district move to remote learning for two weeks.

“It’s basically calling for a two-week pause period,” Columbus Education Association President John Coneglio said.

The teachers’ union, which represents over 4,200 educators in the district, submitted its request through a public letter signed by over 2,800 members.