UPDATE: During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, three members of the Columbus City Schools Board of Education said an unfair labor practice charge has been filed against the teachers’ union, the Columbus Education Association (CEA), because of misinformation about the proposed contract offered to the union.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Thursday will be an important day for Columbus City Schools and its teachers’ union.

Both sides are at a stalemate regarding the next teachers’ contract – the union wants to continue talks while the district said it has issued its final offer.

This has left parents wondering if there will be a strike on the first day of school.

The Columbus Education Association (CEA), the teachers’ union, is scheduled to meet with all its members Thursday night, where there will be many possible outcomes: vote on the district’s offer, vote to authorize a strike, or give members more time to think things over.

The Columbus City Schools Board of Education met Tuesday night for the first board meeting of the 2022-2023 school year.

Board members made comments about the contract offer, saying it stands by the final offer and that 19 negotiation meetings were held between the two sides during the last four months.

The board did talk about heating and air conditioning systems at its meeting, saying the majority of the HVAC work is happening now for buildings that are without air conditioning.

CEA said it still wants to negotiate and that there is still time to do that – the current contract expires Aug. 21, three days before students start the school year.

Union spokesperson Regina Fuentes said CEA still wants to talk about two issues: HVAC systems for all school buildings and class sizes.

“It could happen tomorrow, yes, and by no means does that mean we are striking,” Fuentes said when asked about the possibility of a strike. “The ten-day notice is just a notice for the district to be notified that a strike is imminent and could possibly happen.”

“Now a final offer is a standard part of the negotiation process and the offer we provided was fair, comprehensive and respectful to the members of CEA,” Columbus City Schools Board of Education President Jennifer Adair said during Tuesday’s meeting.

Fuentes said CEA does not want to strike and hopes to get back to the negotiating table.

Board members Adair, Carol Beckerle, and Christina Vera are set to review the negotiations process and “correct misinformation that has been publicly communicated by CEA.” That briefing is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.