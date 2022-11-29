COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools is making sure families are ready for changes that will be coming to every bus route in the district starting in January.

Columbus schools are switching over to a new routing software, which means all 38,000 students who rely on a city school yellow bus will see changes to their bus driver, route number, and pick-up and drop-off times and locations starting Jan. 4, 2023, the first day of classes following the winter break.

Some students may see minor changes, while others may see multiple changes.

Columbus City Schools Executive Director of Family Engagement Scott Varner said the new software will help the district better match drivers to routes.

“All 38,000 students, their bus routes were reviewed and, in many cases, they will see a change,” Varner said. “It might be as minimal as just a change in bus driver or route number, but it may also include a different pickup location, it might include a different drop off time or location.”

Varner also encouraged parents to make sure their contact information in the parental portal is up to date so they receive updates from the district regarding the bus changes.

The district’s transportation department will explain more about the route change process in the next family engagement session scheduled for Thursday.