COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus City School Board and the district’s superintendent have agreed on a new three-year contract.

The board announced the agreement with Dr. Talisa Dixon, whose salary will jump from $242,000 a year to $262,000 a year, an eight percent raise. In addition, Dixon will also receive a $750 monthly car allowance.

Dixon’s current contract expires on July 31, with the new contract taking effect on Aug. 1. It will remain in effect through July 2025.

“I am proud of all that we have been able to accomplish in Columbus City Schools over the past three years, even in the face of a global pandemic that has disrupted our daily lives in so many ways,” Dixon said in a statement released Tuesday night by the district. “I appreciate the Board of Education’s support and belief in my leadership, and I look forward to continuing to work every day to lift up our students, amplify their voices, and create opportunities for their personal growth and academic success.”

Dixon is the 21st superintendent for the district.

Dixon originally spent nine years – from 2001 to 2010 — as an administrator in the district, including six years as the principal of the former Brookhaven and Columbus Alternative high schools. She returned to CCS in March 2019.

