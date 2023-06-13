COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The 11 unions that make up Columbus City Schools’ unionized staff have reached a tentative agreement with the district, the school board announced Tuesday.

Less than a year after the teacher’s union voted to strike over building conditions and wages, the Columbus School Employees Association — made of support staff including custodians, office employees and aides — have agreed to a three-year collective bargaining contract. If approved by the board, the contract includes salary increases, bonuses and changes to health care plans.

“Since stepping into my role of superintendent, I have been committed to prioritizing the voices and needs of all employees,” Angela Chapman, district superintendent, said in a press release. “This new agreement reflects that commitment, and it shows our District’s appreciation for the more than 3,200 employees who play a vital role in the success of Columbus City Schools.”

Under the agreement, all union members will receive 4% raises for the next two school years, something outlined in the teacher’s strike-ending agreement with the district last summer. Support staff will also receive stipends totaling $1,000 in December 2023 and June 2024 for “recruitment and retention,” according to the school board.

The school board said the contract includes “additional health care benefits,” work-from-home policies and new parental and family leave policies. The board did not detail those changes.

Union President Lois Carson said in the release that members “overwhelmingly approved” the contract because of its commitments to the district’s support staff. Carson said the agreement streamlines the promotion process and incentivizes employee attendance.

“The new contract is a reflection of the respect the district has for the important work we do to help educate our students, and it shows that they value our critical contributions,” Carson said.

The school board will vote on the agreement at its June 20 meeting. If approved, the contract will run through July 2026.

