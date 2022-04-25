COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Roosters Wings has announced its location on 161/Cleveland Ave. is permanently closed after two separate shootings incidents at the restaurant this year.

The restaurant initially closed temporarily on April 13 but have confirmed its permanent closure a little less than two weeks later.

Roosters released a statement on its Facebook page. It reads:

It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the closure of our 161/Cleveland Ave. Roosters location. Our team members and guests are the foundation of our business and their safety is our top priority. Thank you to everyone for 25 amazing years at this location. Thank you to all the guests that have brought so many smiles, laughs, and memories. Thank you to all our team members, a large portion of whom have worked at this location at one point or another. You all made this 161 location a great place to visit and work and you all will forever hold a special place in the Roosters family. Many of our staff members are working at a number of our other Roosters locations across central Ohio. We thank you for your continued support and understanding during this difficult, but necessary decision. Roosters Wings

The first shooting at this Roosters was on Feb. 18 where Marshawn Davis, 18, was shot and killed. Jesus Tajeda-Castro, 18, has been arrested and charged with that shooting.

A second shooting took place at this location on April 12 which left one victim, who police identified as a waitress at the restaurant, in stable condition.

As of now, no suspects of that shooting are in custody.